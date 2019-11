Our favorite Holistic Nutritionist and Empowerment Coach Carmen Ohling is here this morning. She is at King Soopers with Mia for another Thrive Thursday, breaking down Healthy Grocery Shopping 101 for us!

Grab the Environmental Working Groups Guide to Buying Organic Produce Here: https://www.ewg.org/foodnews/

Grab Carmen’s FREE Healthy Fall Recipe Guide Here: https://carmenohling.com/fallrecipes2019/

Try Carmen’s 28-Day Clean Eating Transformation Program Here: https://carmenohling.com/28day/