Health Solutions talks recovery awareness and MARC for the month of September

September is Recovery Awareness Month, and Health Solutions is a premier healthcare provider in Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, focused on whole-person care. Krista Witiak went down to the medical center to learn more about how they can help you especially this month!

The Director of Crestone Recovery Services, Jessica Russell, also joins Krista to discuss how the program can help substance use disorders with co-occurring treatment.

For more information about Health Solutions or Crestone Recovery Services head online to www.Health.Solutions.