National Relaxation Day is August 15, 2022. Here to give Keni and the rest of us some respite from all the hustle and bustle of a Monday is the Colorado Institute of Sports Medicine (CISM), a concierge physical therapy practice! We all know it’s impossible to relax if you’re constantly in pain, stiff, or have a headache, so Dr. Lorne MacDonald “Mac” with CISM demoed how trigger point dry needling might work for you.

Trigger point dry needling has been effectively reducing pain and helping patients worldwide since the 80s.

For more information about the Colorado Institute of Sports Medicine or ready to book a Trigger point dry needling session, head to cismpt.com.