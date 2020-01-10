Head to the HBA Home & Garden show this weekend at the Chapel Hills Mall. The show starts Friday January 10 from 3pm until 7pm, then Saturday January 11 from 10am to 6pm, and finishes off Sunday January 12 from 11am to 5pm. For more information, go online to springshomeshows.com.
Head to the HBA Home & Garden show this weekend!
