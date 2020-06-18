Head to the Broadmoor World Arena for a night of relaxing yoga and delicious beer. For more information, go online to broadmoorworldarena.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Head to the Broadmoor World Arena for a night of relaxing yoga and delicious beer. For more information, go online to broadmoorworldarena.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.