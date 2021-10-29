Make a difference in your community and have fun doing it this Halloween weekend!
Join The Boo Bash & Trunk or Treat for Charity, sponsored by Perkins Motors.
It’s Free and open to the public but for those who want to donate for a chance to win raffle prizes should bring canned goods , a newly used coat and or a new packaged toy. Charities include; Care and Share, Team Bears Toys for Tots and Coats for the Homeless. Plus, Mt. Carmel will be in attendance to support military.
When : Oct 31st 3-7pm
Where : Skyzone parking lot on Woodmen and Academy
Head to Skyzone for The Bouncing Boo Bash and Trunk Or Treat for Charity at Skyzone
