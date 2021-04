Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Play Street Museum is an interactive children’s museum that provides a safe, fun, and imaginative indoor play area for kids parties, events, and creative play.

The Museum is built for children 8 years and younger. Admission is $13 for each child.

The Colorado Springs location is at 7075 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80923.

