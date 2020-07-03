Head to Luisa Graff Jewelers for deals on Red, White & Blue this Fourth of July. Rubies, Diamonds and Sapphires will receive a special discount. For more information, go online to luisagraffjewelers.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Head to Luisa Graff Jewelers for deals on Red, White & Blue this Fourth of July. Rubies, Diamonds and Sapphires will receive a special discount. For more information, go online to luisagraffjewelers.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.