Head to Crafted Colorado Handmade Market for your last minute Valentine’s gifts! They are located at 327 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, and you can find more information online at www.craftedcoloradoltd.com.
by: Mia AtkinsPosted: / Updated:
Head to Crafted Colorado Handmade Market for your last minute Valentine’s gifts! They are located at 327 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903, and you can find more information online at www.craftedcoloradoltd.com.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.