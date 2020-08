The Southern Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce (SCWCC) presents their Accolades Luncheon "Embracing the Business Community" in a new, high tech, hybrid mode. Be inspired by local business's stories of survival in a time of pandemic, and some useful advice from keynote speaker Meredith Powell.

This morning, Lola Woloch, SCWCC Ceo, joins us to talk about the event and why this hybrid platform will set an example for many more virtual events in the future.