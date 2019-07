Every Tuesday, you can do an Outdoor Bootcamp with Playful Fitness! Tomorrow morning meet at Bear Creek Park at 8:30AM for a morning of fun exercise! Head online to playfulfitness.org for more information.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.