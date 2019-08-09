Head out to Vetfest tomorrow at UC Health Park!

Being a veteran can be hard and isolating, but that is what Vetfest hopes to overcome by bringing veterans, their families, and community members out to UC Health Park for the 2nd annual free event called Vetfest. This event provides Veterans, their families, and the community resources to succeed. The event is hosted by the Wounded Warrior Project. There will also be a softball tournament to enjoy, food trucks, and more! One of the teams participating in the event is Tactical 16, a Veteran owned and operated publishing company. Find more information on Vetfest here.

