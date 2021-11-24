Head into the New Year feeling refreshed with a Holistic Detox

Monika Celly, a Stress Management and Holistic Wellness Coach is dedicated to bettering the mind, body, and spirit of everyone she meets. So much so, she turned that passion into a business. As we head into the new year, she stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share the benefits of her Holistic Detox.

Email cellymonika@gmail.com to get your free detox guide or join her Facebook Wellness Group for ‘Wellness Mantras’.
Click here for information on her www.polkadotsandcurry.com free detox guide and weekly wellness tips.

