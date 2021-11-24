Head into the New Year feeling refreshed with a Holistic Detox

KEYSTONE, Colo. — Keystone Resort opened its new high-speed 6-passenger Peru Express Lift in the Mountain House base area of the resort. The resort said that it hopes that the lift will enhance riders' experiences during the ski season.

“I could not be more excited to see this project come to life at Keystone,” said Chris Sorensen, Keystone’s new vice president and general manager. “The teams started working on this as soon as the mountain closed last spring and they have put in a tremendous amount of work from start to finish. This is just the beginning though, and I’m thrilled to continue enhancing the guest experience here at Keystone as we look ahead to the Bergman Bowl project set to debut next winter.”