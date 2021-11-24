Monika Celly, a Stress Management and Holistic Wellness Coach is dedicated to bettering the mind, body, and spirit of everyone she meets. So much so, she turned that passion into a business. As we head into the new year, she stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to share the benefits of her Holistic Detox.
Email cellymonika@gmail.com to get your free detox guide or join her Facebook Wellness Group for ‘Wellness Mantras’.
Click here for information on her www.polkadotsandcurry.com free detox guide and weekly wellness tips.
Head into the New Year feeling refreshed with a Holistic Detox
