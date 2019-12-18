Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving

Have a dairy & gluten free Christmas!

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Our favorite Holistic Nutritionist and Empowerment Coach Carmen Ohling is here this morning for a dairy & gluten free Christmas!

Today Carmen is sharing with us her personal story about having an auto immune disease and how you can actually enjoy eating gluten, diary and soy free- and do it easily!

To Learn More and Connect with Carmen:
https://carmenohling.com/tell-me-about-yourself/

Grab Your Free Holiday Recipe Guide:
www.carmenohling.com/healthyholidays

Connect with Carmen:
Facebook: @carmenohling
Instagram: @carmenohling
Website: www.carmenohling.com
Email: carmen@carmenohling.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins