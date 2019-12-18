Our favorite Holistic Nutritionist and Empowerment Coach Carmen Ohling is here this morning for a dairy & gluten free Christmas!
Today Carmen is sharing with us her personal story about having an auto immune disease and how you can actually enjoy eating gluten, diary and soy free- and do it easily!
To Learn More and Connect with Carmen:
https://carmenohling.com/tell-me-about-yourself/
Grab Your Free Holiday Recipe Guide:
www.carmenohling.com/healthyholidays
Connect with Carmen:
Facebook: @carmenohling
Instagram: @carmenohling
Website: www.carmenohling.com
Email: carmen@carmenohling.com
Have a dairy & gluten free Christmas!
Our favorite Holistic Nutritionist and Empowerment Coach Carmen Ohling is here this morning for a dairy & gluten free Christmas!