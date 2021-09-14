Have a bomb experience creating cocoa bombs with Graze Confections!

Attendees with Graze Confections will have a bomb experience making cocoa bombs.
Each person will select from a variety of fillings to create 2-4 of your own custom cocoa bombs that bring an explosion of flavor to your hot cocoa.
Not only will you create your own Cocoa Bombs to take home, you will also receive step by step instructions, recipe cards and a take home kit, including a mold and all the ingredients to create more at home!
For more information, click here: Graze Confections
