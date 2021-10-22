Haunted treats crawling back to Dunkin’

Halloween donuts from Dunkin’ are always a move and you don’t want to be haunted by the treats you didn’t try this Halloween! Especially since Dunkin’s fan-favorite spider donut crawled its way back to the Halloween menu this year.

Dunkin’ is always changing it up and this season they put a “bootiful” twist on a new limited-edition espresso beverage!

Fall schedules fill up fast and Dunkin’ wants to help keep you fueled all season long with their snackin’ menu.

