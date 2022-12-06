(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Harley Davidson have teamed up with the Salvation Army Fountain Valley Corp to put a Lokahi Angel Tree in the dealership to bring Christmas to over 100 children in need this year.

The tree will be filled with the names and wishlists of children, and patrons can “Adopt” one of these children, shop for their wish list items, and return them to the dealership to be distributed to the families to put under the tree.

Charity Coordinator Justina Baker and Community Leader Nikki Harjobrunet talked with host Nova on Loving Living Local about the event.