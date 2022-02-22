Harlem Globetrotters all-new Spread Game tour coming to Colorado Springs March 11th!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to Colorado Springs at The Broadmoor World Arena on Friday, March 11, 2022. Zeus McClurkin with the Harlem Globetrotters made a special guest appearance on Loving Living Local, sharing more on how you can get a seat to the Spread Game tour!

This season’s 2022 tour is dedicated to Globetrotter’s legend, Curly Neal, the basketball pioneer who proudly wore the #22 and played for 22 seasons.

The Spread Game Tour is a basketball event like no other. Ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag, and rim-rattling dunks are only some of the thrill you can expect from this fully modernized show. Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

Order tickets online at: BroadmoorWorldArena.com, AXS.com, or harlemglobetrotters.com.

For more information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the official website: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.