(SPONSORED) Loving Living Local celebrated the 248th Army Birthday this week.

The Association of the US Army Pikes Peak Chapter appeared on Loving Living Local to share traditions including a cake cutting ceremony. The oldest Soldier along with the youngest Soldier cut the cake with a sabre, which is a longstanding Army tradition that links their past with the future.

Learn how to become a member of the Association of the US Army Pikes Peak Chapter at www.ausappc.org.

Help on the Homefront is sponsored by Gasper Law Group.