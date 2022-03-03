The excitement for ice sports is far from over, even though the Winter Games ended last month. The 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships are in Colorado Springs from March 3 through March 5! The best teams from around the country will compete for three days for the Championships at Broadmoor World Arena.

Skaters from the top synchronized skating teams in the nation will vie for eight U.S. titles at the juvenile, intermediate, novice, junior, senior, collegiate, adult, and masters divisions.

Tickets are available through The Broadmoor World Arena (AXS): CLICK HERE.

All-Session Ticket Package (includes all of the below) – $104

Thursday Day Pass – $38

Friday Day Pass – $38

Saturday Day Pass – $38

For more information about the 2022 U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships or to learn more about U.S. Figure Skating, head to usfigureskating.org.