Hangry Ohana brings Hawaiian flavor to Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS -- The 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirms Detra Farries, who was convicted in 2011 for the dragging death of a Colorado Springs tow truck driver, has been granted early release from prison.

Farries, was convicted in 2012 of reckless manslaughter and six other counts for the death of Allen Lew Rose. Rose was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.