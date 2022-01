Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Colorado Springs housing market is at an all time high, making it more important than ever before to pay close attention before making a big decision on buying a home. The founder of Colorado First Time Home Buyer, Randy Bell, has some tips on how to get the most bang for your buck in 2022.

You can go to Colorado First Time Home Buyer’s website for more information.