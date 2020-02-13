Handmade dollops to sweeten your Valentine’s Day

Dixon’s Dollops is here this morning with their handmade white chocolate and peanut butter dollops. If you’re still shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts, these delicious sweets are sure to make anyone happy.

Holly Dixon, Owner and Operator, is ready to take your orders and delivery service is available. Whether its dollops or a bouquet of chocolate covered strawberries, Dixon’s Dollops has you covered. Be sure to ask about their Valentine’s Day special.

For more information, visit: dixonsdollopsofcoloradosprings.com