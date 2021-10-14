Blossom Baking was started more so as a creative outlet during the beginnings of Covid and grew into something a little more. Enjoy a variety of baked goods like cake doughnuts, scones and hand pies.
You can also grab some vegan treats and gluten free options on select items.
A website is in the works, but in the mean time, reach out to Cassandra here: Blossom Baking
Halloween themed treats are blooming at Blossom Baking
