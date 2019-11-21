1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Academy School of Driving Pikes Peak Library Dist.

Hacks for minimizing those out-of-control holiday cravings

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Author Bryce Wylde is here this morning with great tips on how cut down the holiday cravings and stay healthy and focused.

As an Alternative Medicine Expert, Bryce believes there’s a very strong gut/brain connection, especially with the dopamine hormone. Just thinking about that extra slice of pumpkin pie or having one more cocktail before we head home can stimulate our cravings When it’s the holiday season we seem to lose our willpower and give into our cravings!

To learn more, visit: WyldeOnHealth.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins