Who woulda thought our gut health played such a big role on our body. Not just physically, but mentally too! Our friend, Hally Brooke, with Live Nourished Coaching has so much to say about our gut. She stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to dive into one of her favorite topics to chat about.
For more health tips, head to livenourishedcoaching.com
Who woulda thought our gut health played such a big role on our body. Not just physically, but mentally too! Our friend, Hally Brooke, with Live Nourished Coaching has so much to say about our gut. She stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to dive into one of her favorite topics to chat about.