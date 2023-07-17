(SPONSORED) — Jamba Juice in Colorado Springs is under new ownership! They’re looking to revitalize these locations and make them fun for families to come, share a healthy alternative to super sugary desserts, and grow in the Springs. Krista Witiak and owner Allen Hoover discuss how they hope to build a Jamba community in southern Colorado.

When you wanna feel your best when you are flavor obsessed, there’s only one way to refresh; you just gotta Jamba! For more information about these locations, visit Jamba.com.