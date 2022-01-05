As people nationwide made plans to spend time with family for the holidays, the team at GetCenturyLink wanted to find out how Americans feel about family gaming. GetCenturyLink conducted two surveys via Pollfish for a report.
One surveyed 1,000 American parents 25 and older and the other surveyed 1,000 Gen Z gamers ages 16–24. GetCenturyLink asked both groups about their gaming habits and how they perceive those habits impact their familial relationships. In their survey, they asked a range of questions about why parents and young adults game with their family members, which video game is their family’s favorite for game nights, and positive impacts that respondents have noticed gaming to have. In which 57% of parents surveyed said their family loves game nights, especially around the holidays. 40% of parents said gaming helps their kids develop important skills like problem solving, decision making and reaction time.
Growing numbers suggest that gaming is turning into family bonding
