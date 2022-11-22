In serving over 15 years in the Colorado Springs and Denver area, Groome Transportation is expanding with its service to Pueblo.

Operations Manager Christopher Schroeder sat down with Loving Living Local host Nova to talk about the new route, which will add the service to Pueblo with 11 daily trips transporting passengers to both Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport.

The Groome service offers times that fit with most airline departures and arrivals from both airports with the awesome benefits of complementary WIFI onboard, saving money on gas, and not having to pay for airport parking.

For more information and prices head to the Groome Transportation website.