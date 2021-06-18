Groff’s Automotive tips and tricks before hitting the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Friends, fellow soldiers and forensic experts were among those called to the stand this week in the ongoing murder trial of a Fort Carson soldier in 1987.

Michael Whyte, of Thornton, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 20-year-old Darlene Krashoc. Whyte was arrested in June of 2019 at his home and he has pleaded not-guilty.