We all know that spring is here, and with it comes the warmer weather and new opportunities to grill outside! Ranch Foods Direct provides the meats you need for a barbeque with hot dogs and burgers or just cooking a steak for your family supper. Krista Witiak got her grilling on with Mike Callicrate owner of Ranch Foods Direct.

When meats at “steak” and you need a hero to bring the heat (and meat), you visit Ranch Foods Direct’s retail store off of E. Fillmore Street.

For more information, head online to RanchFoodsDirect.com.