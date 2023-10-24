(LARKSPUR, Colo.) — Griffith Centers is a non-profit organization offering a full spectrum of mental and behavioral health services to care for populations who have experienced trauma and hardships to build resiliency, hope, and healing.

The 9th annual gala hosted by Griffith Centers is at the beautiful, award-winning venue at Flying Horse Ranch in Larkspur, CO. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music, wine, a silent auction, and a flavorful culinary exploration. Proceeds from this event directly support its expansion initiative and capital campaign to support mental and behavioral health services in Colorado Springs.

Learn more at www.griffithcenters.org