(COLORADO SPRINGS ) — Stillhouse Junkies is a one-of-a-kind creative project born out of the collective passions of three individuals with very different musical backgrounds. The band kept Loving Living Local host Nova company this morning, ahead of their Colorado Springs show on Friday at the ENT Center for the Arts for the Green Box Arts residency.

With chops and stylistic leanings ranging from classical to West African, blues, bluegrass, and swing, Fred Kosak, Alissa Wolf, and Cody Tinnin came together around a shared goal of bringing sounds and grooves to their fans that fall outside of easy genre distinctions. With all three band members trading lead vocal, songwriting, and arranging duties, Stillhouse Junkies paint with a rich tonal palette that pays homage to their musical heroes while forging a unique artistic path.

Stillhouse Junkies are proud to be winners of the 2021 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year award, 2018 and 2019 Telluride Band Contest finalists (3rd & 2nd place) Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival Showcase Artists, and Showcase Artists at both the 2020 & 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass. For more information, please visit the band’s website.