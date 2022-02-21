Great Wolf Lodge offers flash sale for 2/22/22

Families can enjoy quality time together this spring with a close-to-home road trip or staycation offered at a steep discount for one day only. Great Wolf Lodge Colorado Springs is celebrating the special twos-day (2/22/22) with its first (and only) ever 2/22/22 flash sale. General Manager James Anderson sat down with Loving Living Local’s Krista Witiak and discussed the special sale!

Full details are below on this not-to-be-missed flash sale:

Promo Code: TWOTWOTWO
Booking Date: 2/22/22
Stay Dates: 2/22/22 – 5/26/22
Room Types: Book a standard suite for two nights for $222. Themed and Premium suites will be available at an additional cost.
Blackout dates: No blackout dates. Weekends and high-demand weeks will be available at a higher amount. The $222 is a starting at midweek rate. *offer excludes the resort in the Poconos

For more information about the resort, head to their website, greatwolf.com/colorado-springs.

