Great Summer Finds in this weeks Dee-lightful Finds

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Star Katchers– Empower and inspire young girls with colorful and high-quality clothing from Star Katchers while looking stylish. These products with a purpose give back— $1 of every t-shirt sold is donated to “GIRLS WHO CODE”— a nonprofit organization that aims to support and increase the number of women in computer science by equipping young women with the necessary computing skills. With messages like “Being Yourself Will Always Be In Style,” “Love Knows No Colors” and “You Can Change the World, Girl.” The t-shirts are 100% cotton, vegan and are made with recycled and sustainable materials. In sizes 3-11 years old. More information: starkatchers.com.

CONQUERing– is a simple ring that’s both beautiful and encouraging, an outward reflection of your inner spirit. Flick the disc to reveal a hidden affirmation (“Be Happy, Love, Joy, Family, etc.). While the ring is on your fingers, the disc lays flat. As the ring lies flat on your finger, it has an interesting pattern of lines and curves. But if you take the ring off and give the disc a flick, the hidden word is revealed as the disc spins. CONQUERing was created to be more than just a pretty piece of jewelry to wear, but something uplifting—an outer reflection of your inner spirit; $26. myconquering.com

Italian made Twinkly LED Smart Lights featuring 16M colors, which are patented for computer mapping and controlled by a smartphone app for patterns, intensity and to coordinate with music.

These outdoor/indoor lights are ideal to set up now when the weather is nice to enjoy for Americana holidays and keep up year round for the winter holidays.

They’re also a gamers cult favorite because it offers a totally immersive experience. This might make a spectacular addition to a show featuring July 4 products because Twinkly just won the 2021 German Innovation Award for lighting. Finally, these grand lights that adorned entire building facades are affordable for the general public and it’s a fun STEM tool for teens to advance their computer skills. These lights are offered at Best Buy, Amazon, Target, Walmart