(SPONSORED) — Feeling in the holiday spirit, well Gray Insulation wants to give back to someone in need this Christmas. Gray Insulation Giving will be giving away a free attic insulation upgrade to the winner and you can take part by applying at fox21news.com/contests available December 1st.

Owner Frank Gray spoke with Nova about the types of insulation they install and importantly how insulation can help lower energy bills which will save you money.

For more information about Gray Insulation head to the website.