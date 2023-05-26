(SPONSORED) — Come celebrate the new location of Wild Birds Unlimited this weekend. The party starts Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29, and you can find the new location at

2450 Montebello Square Drive in Colorado Springs.

Sales Associate George Petak of Wild Birds Unlimited spoke with Loving Living Local host Nova about all the details of the Grand Opening party including coupons, special offers for Club Members, beverages, and more!

Wild Birds Unlimited is your one-stop shop for everything you need to keep your backyard birds happy and healthy as well as gift options.

For more information and the Grand Opening weekend details, head to the website linked above.