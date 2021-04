Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Ziggi’s Coffee is a leading specialty coffee shop and drive-thru franchise dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks, and amazing, locally-made breakfast, lunch and snack options.

A special Grand Opening event will be held Saturday, April 24 where guests will be treated to a free 16 oz. drink of choice.

WHERE: Ziggi’s Coffee, 460 Chapel Hills Drive, Ste. 100, Colorado Springs, Colo. 80920

WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

