(SPONSORED) You are invited to the Downtown Hoedown this weekend hosted by CONO.

CONO with the help of Underline is throwing “The Downtown Hoedown” at Acacia park on August 5th from 4-7pm. Put your best dancing boots on and enjoy live music from Colorado band Extra Gold , line dancing (and lessons from Dance Wonderland for those who aren’t familiar) and great food catered by Front Range Barbeque! This event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Blanket) if you’d like to watch the concert.

CONO, nonprofit, works with neighborhoods in El Paso County and envisions that all neighbors love their community. We work to educate, equip and engage with neighbors to have a voice in the decisions being made in their neighborhood.

Learn more today at www.cscono.org.