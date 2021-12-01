Grab your holiday gear and get ready to “cheers” for the first annual Christkindl

1350 Distilling and Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. are partnering for food, fun and drinks on Saturday, December 4. The First Annual EaDo Christkindl Market will be from 11 am to 3 pm and will be hosted concurrently in two locations in the Eastern Downtown area (“EaDo”) of Colorado
Springs.
1350 Distilling at 520 E. Pikes Peak Avenue
Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. at 429 E. Pikes Peak Avenue
Food trucks will be at both locations. Special hot & cold cocktails will be served at 1350 Distilling, while seasonal beers will be served at Mash Mechanix to get shoppers into the “Holiday Spirit”.
To learn more about the event, click here: www.mashmechanix.com