Grab your holiday gear and get ready to “cheers” for the first annual Christkindl

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

1350 Distilling and Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. are partnering for food, fun and drinks on Saturday, December 4. The First Annual EaDo Christkindl Market will be from 11 am to 3 pm and will be hosted concurrently in two locations in the Eastern Downtown area (“EaDo”) of Colorado
Springs.

1350 Distilling at 520 E. Pikes Peak Avenue

Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. at 429 E. Pikes Peak Avenue

Food trucks will be at both locations. Special hot & cold cocktails will be served at 1350 Distilling, while seasonal beers will be served at Mash Mechanix to get shoppers into the “Holiday Spirit”.

To learn more about the event, click here: www.mashmechanix.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local