Six Feet Under Horror Fest is a quarterly film festival hosted by two forensic pathologists, Dr. Dan and Dr. Leon who are life-long scary movie fanatics. They host a terrifying double feature that includes horror trivia, special guests (including film makers), and prizes. Now, Dr. Dan and Dr. Leon have partnered with RoadHouse Cinemas, Colorado Springs only “dine-in movie theater” to host the event. The next event is Sunday April 3rd and will feature two films, both directed by Branden Christensen and both with fresh scores on Rotten Tomatoes. If you miss April’s horror fest, catch another one later this year!



