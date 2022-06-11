Six Feet Under Horror Fest quarterly double feature horror film screening hits the Springs! On Sunday, June 12th at Roadhouse Cinema, the screening will take place and includes trivia, prizes and Q/A with film makers.



Michael Berryman, the star of Wes Craven’s film ‘The Hills Have Eyes’ and ‘Wrong Turn’, will attend the event and answer questions and discuss his work. There will be two rounds of horror trivia and prizes for winners.



Tickets can be purchased at Six Feet Under Horror Fest website!