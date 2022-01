DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers/City Market is offering employees wages that would top those of some skilled Colorado workers.

King Soopers is in the midst of contract negotiations with the union representing many of its Colorado workers, UFCW Local 7. The union alleges unfair labor practices and wants its workers statewide to make at least the Denver minimum wage rate of $15.87 in order to keep up with Colorado's cost of living.