It is back! Goodwill’s fundraising event, Chic Boutique.

A place where you can get high-end fashions at jaw dropping low prices. When you shop Chic Boutique, you are contributing to a good cause. All the proceeds from Chic Boutique go directly into our community. Goodwill changes lives!

If you would like to attend Chic Boutique, it is hosted at the Garden of the Gods Resort & Club. VIP preview happens today, and doors open to the public on Friday.

For more information go to GoodwillColorado.org