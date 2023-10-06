(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The most haunting part of Halloween is the cost to consumers. Research indicates that Americans spent a record $10.6 billion on Halloween costumes and accessories in 2022 … with an average per-person costume cost of $50.

At Goodwill of Colorado, you can stay trendy without being spendy by shopping its wide selections of create-it-yourself or straight-off-the-shelf Halloween costumes and décor.

When you shop at Goodwill, you help achieve its mission of helping Coloradans overcome barriers to economic and personal independence. Last year Goodwill helped change the lives of more than 127,000 Coloradans—including job training and placement services for over 26,000 individuals with barriers to employment.

Goodwill helps the environment, too. Last year, thanks to generous Coloradans, it received, recycled, or repurposed almost 236 million pounds of donated items that might otherwise have ended up in landfills. So, when you’re finished with your Halloween costume this year, donate it back to Goodwill to keep the cycle of good going.

Goodwill’s stores are an important part of its life-transforming mission. Team member Hallie came to Goodwill looking for a job after being out of the workforce for several months and receiving treatment for a life-threatening eating disorder. Goodwill hired Hallie, promoted her and now she is a store manager—thriving professionally and personally.

