Good Neighbors Meeting House is open for tasty take-out

If you are looking for originality, Good Neighbors Meeting House should be on your list. From hand-crafted coffee, to a delicious menu, this place is ready to take your orders to-go.

This morning, we chat with Russ Ware, Owner, about the Good Neighbors’ Meeting House concept, and what sets them apart from other local eateries.

Good Neighbors Meeting House is still open for take-out seven days a week, and when you visit, be sure to check out their selection of market goods.

To learn more, visit: GoodNeighborsMeetingHouse.com

