Good Louisiana food that’s good for the soul

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

It’s always a good time when Williams Soul Food stops by. Owner and Chef, Ernest, takes his deep Louisiana roots and mixes them right into every dish. It’s always hot, a little spicy and good for the soul.

Go to https://williamssoulfoodllc.com/ for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Watch Living Local

watch living local