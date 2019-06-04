Gold’s gym bff week

Living Local

by: Maria Parmigiani

Posted: / Updated:

Friends who sweat together are more likely to stay fit together, and that’s why gold’s gym is celebrating national best friend day with an entire week of free workouts and classes for friends – no membership required. Beginning national best friend day, saturday, june 8, through friday, june 14, friends can simply check in together at their nearest gold’s gym to enjoy state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, dynamic group exercise classes and more. 

It’s Gold’s gym bff week. Go into any Gold’s gym and workout with your bff for a chance to win a $250 gift card. From June 8th throught the 14th workout a Gold’s gym and tag them in a photo using the hashtag #Goldsbff

————————————————————————————————————–

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Living Local Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins