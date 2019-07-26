Goat Patch is turning 2

and you can come celebrate with them this weekend from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Goat Patch will be presenting Mt. Carmel Veteran’s Service Center and Realm of Caring with their GIANT checks from the year long give back campaign called- It takes a tribe.

Beer Releases:

During the afternoon there will be multiple beer releases. Bourbon Barrel Aged It Takes a Tribe Red Ale, Strawberry Milk Punch, Pineapple Hazy Double IPA, Triple IPA, Smoked ESB, and Orange Is the New Stout will all be coming back throughout the party.

Events:

Rocky Mountain Goat Yoga will be here with their goats, PropPicz photo booth (3p.m.-7 p.m ), RXP 103.9 will be helping with giveaways (1p.m.-4p.m.), Ziggy from Switchbacks FC will join the fun (3-4:30), Face painting (12 p.m -4 p.m.), Local Motive Party Bus dance party (4p.m.-9 p.m.). There will also be lawn games in the back area the whole day.

Giveaways:

There will be giveaways every hour: beer for a year, loyalty cards, brewery tour for 4, T-shirts and hats, growler fill and glass growler, Local Motive Tickets, RXP loot box, food truck giftcards, and more!

Food trucks :

and Roc and Ro Sushi from 5p.m.-9 p.m.

Tito’s Burritos from 11a.m.-3:30 p.m. ,

Pizzeria Rustica from 11-4,

Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap is also celebrating their 2nd birthday from 12 p.m. -9 p.m. ,

Witty Pork’s Woodfired Pizza from 4 p.m. -8 p.m. ,



