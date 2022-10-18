(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mark Anthony’s Pretzels serves delicious Philly-style soft pretzels in Colorado Springs! You may have tasted their pretzels at local restaurants or picked them up straight from their commercial kitchen. Mark Bryant brought the tasty in tasty Tuesday on Loving Living Local as he shared more about his business and his weekly family meals, which are back by popular demand!

Not only does Mark Anthony’s Pretzels offer pretzels, but they have specials too and will start offering weekly family meals beginning next week.

For more information, go online to markanthonyspretzels.com.